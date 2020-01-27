Victor Santa Cruz to return to Hawaii as its new defensive coordinator

Former University of Hawaii linebacker Victor Santa Cruz has been hired as the Rainbow Warriors’ defensive coordinator.

Santa Cruz, who is Azusa Pacific’s head coach, is the third assistant coach to be hired to new head coach Todd Graham’s staff.

“Santa Cruz is one of the most respected men I know in college coaching,” Graham tweeted.

Santa Cruz was a starting linebacker on the UH team that defeated Illinois in the 1992 Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

Santa Cruz can coach several defensive schemes. But he is best known for the double-eagle defense that UH ran successfully under Dick Tomey and Bob Wagner. When Tomey went to Arizona, that scheme — known as “Desert Swarm” — was one of the most successful in the country.

Corey Batoon was UH’s defensive coordinator the past two seasons.