Good Samaritans pull woman from water at Big Isle beach

A 40-year-old woman was medevaced to a hospital after she ran into trouble at Green Sand Beach in Kau Monday afternoon.
Good Samaritans pulled the unresponsive woman from the water and brought her to shore at about 1:30 p.m., according to a Hawaii County Fire Department news release.
Firefighters brought her to the top of the trailhead at the beach and administered treatment.
A fire rescue helicopter took her in serious condition to Kona Community Hospital.
