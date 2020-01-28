Good Samaritans pull woman from water at Big Isle beach

A 40-year-old woman was medevaced to a hospital after she ran into trouble at Green Sand Beach in Kau Monday afternoon.

Good Samaritans pulled the unresponsive woman from the water and brought her to shore at about 1:30 p.m., according to a Hawaii County Fire Department news release.

Firefighters brought her to the top of the trailhead at the beach and administered treatment.

A fire rescue helicopter took her in serious condition to Kona Community Hospital.