Kamehameha Highway emergency repair work extended through mid-February

State officials are extending emergency work on a section of Kamehameha Highway at Hauula from the end of this month through mid-February after more areas were found to be in need of repair.

From 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. seven days a week, the northbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed between Pokiwai Place and Hauula Beach Homes Road, except for this Sunday.

Work is anticipated to be completed in about three weeks, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

Travel in both directions will be available via contra-flow – with vehicles alternating in the remaining, open lane.

State crews began emergency repairs on Jan. 5 after a portion of the highway at Hauula collapsed into the ocean due to coastal erosion. Approximately 270 feet of the highway’s shoulder north of Pokiwai Bridge was undermined.

The state decided to extend repairs to a total of about 1,500 feet of the highway, which has been ongoing, seven days a week.

With the additional sections added in, the total length of highway in need of emergency repairs is now at about 2,300 feet.

HDOT continues to assess the surrounding coastal highway, and may identify additional areas for emergency repairs.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and plan for additional travel time in the area.