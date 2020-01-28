Police identify pedestrian killed in Puna hit-and-run

A pedestrian killed in Wednesday’s hit-and-run in Puna has been identified as 45-year-old Benito Charles Segura III of Vancouver, B.C., police said.

The deadly collision occurred on Highway 137 near the Pahoa-Kalapana Road intersection shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Police said a vehicle struck a pedestrian, later identified as Segura, who was walking along the highway at the time of the collision. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Segura was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said alcohol and inattention were factors in the crash.

The Hawaii Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent homicide investigation. Anyone who has information on the hit-and-run is urged to call officer Jared Cabatu at 961-2339.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at 961-8300.