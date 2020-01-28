View 3 possible design options for the new Aloha Stadium

In a series of public and community meetings over the last few months officials of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED) have begun sharing conceptualized possible options for what the new facility and surrounding development could look like at its scheduled fall 2023 opening.

Currently, three possible options in the 98-acre footprint of the current facility are under study. One immediately adjacent to the present stadium, one to the west of the existing stadium and another to the south.

Officials said the layout and designs are conceptual only and serve to highlight some of the possible options as the project seeks public input.

They said no final decision on plans and designs will be reached until after feedback has been studied and an eventual partner is selected later this year. Comments and suggestions may be made to NASED through its website: nased.hawaii.gov.

The state has allocated $350 million for the project and seeks to attract a developers in a so-called P-3 public, private partnership.

Requests for qualifications are expected to be sent out in coming weeks to assess interest and help identify competent prospective partners.