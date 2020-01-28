Waves on the way down, but another northwest swell arriving today

While waves are on the way down today, another round of northwest swells arrives tonight, likely bringing advisory-level surf on Wednesday, weather officials said.

The National Weather Service said surf along north shores will be lowering to 8 to 12 feet today, but rising to 14 to 20 feet by Wednesday afternoon. Surf along west shores will be lowering to 4 to 8 feet today, but rising to 8 to 14 feet by Wednesday afternoon.

Surf along east and south shores will be 1 to 3 feet through Wednesday.

Today will be mostly sunny, with isolated showers and highs from 79 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit and east to southeast winds of 5 to 15 miles per hour. Lows tonight range from 64 to 69 degrees.

Overnight lows dipped to 58 degrees at Honolulu airport, and 60 at Kahului and Kalaeloa.

Forecasters said for the next few days, light and variable winds are expected over Kauai and Oahu, while southeast trades are expected over Maui County and the Big Island.

Conditions will remain mostly dry, until Thursday night, when wet and unsettled weather is expected to return, forecasters said, particularly for the windward side, due to a front.

Wednesday’s swell will be followed by a larger, north-northwest swell late Friday into Saturday, which could bring warning-level surf.