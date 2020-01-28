The Weekly Eater: Also at the Mauna Lani

HALANI

This casual open-air eatery starts the day with a la carte items or a $48 breakfast buffet that starts with an assortment of breads, pastries, fresh fruit and build-your-own salads, plus starters and sides from smoked fish and sashimi to dim sum and charcuterie. But unlike most buffets, which often leave hot items to overcook in steamers, HaLani lets diners opt for any or all of eight cooked-to-order entrees and sides. Entree options include a green scramble of kale, spinach, ricotta and eggs; chilaquiles; Hama­kua loco moco; and such morning favorites as buttermilk pancakes, waffles or French toast. These items are also available ala carte starting at $26.

In the evening, executive chef Chris Damskey presents a Mediterranean menu infused with local vegetables, herbs, flowers and flavors, starting with a mezze selection of smoked bacalao ($14) and shrimp croquettas with piri piri sauce ($16), and entrees of seared diver scallops with pistachio and golden raisin butter ($42) and Catalan stew ($52) with Keahole lobster, Kauai prawns and clams in a chorizo tomato broth. Breakfast runs 6:30 to 11 a.m., dinner 5:30 to 9 p.m.

HA BAR

This open-air pool bar offers a casual menu of tacos, burgers, salads and dishes such as a local fish sandwich with kalamata aioli ($29), Alii mushroom wrap ($26), Makai Farm salad ($39) of greens topped with a half poached lobster tail, grilled shrimp, seared ahi and diced mango and papaya with lilikoi dressing. Cool off after a day in the sun with signature cocktails, mocktails or wine. Beverages available 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., main menu from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., light bites between 4 and 9 p.m.

THE MARKET

Set up like a general store, this is the place to pick up omiyage, including an array of goat-themed T-shirts in honor of the wild creatures that often find their way onto the property, as well as a quick bite and beverages for the road. These include packaged deli sandwiches and salads, coffee and smoothies. If you’ve got the time, you can get such fresh-to-order items as a pastrami ($19) or Cuban sandwich ($18), lobster roll ($22) or a build-your-own sandwich that can be accompanied by a dish of coleslaw ($7), German potato salad ($7) or curried chicken salad ($17), with more options on the way. Open 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

SURF SHACK

A rustic wood and aluminum exterior was inspired by D.I.Y. surf hangouts, perfect for its beachfront location. It serves as a place to book such resort activities as surfing, paddle boarding and outrigger canoe paddling, and also snack on light fare such as poke bowls, street tacos and shave ice, along with cold libations. Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nadine Kam’s restaurant reviews are conducted anonymously and paid for by the Star-Advertiser. Reach her at nkam@staradvertiser.com.