Sports

‘Iolani rallies to top Maryknoll, claim ILH girls championship

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Lily Wahinekapu poured in 25 points as No. 1 ‘Iolani rallied in the second half for a 54-47 win over No. 3 Maryknoll for the Interscholastic League of Honolulu girls basketball championship. Read more

