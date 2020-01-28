comscore Rainbows go Down Under to land top youth point guard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbows go Down Under to land top youth point guard

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

When Biwali Bayles was 11, his mother asked him to put aside rugby and soccer — just for a bit — and give basketball a shot. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Jan. 27, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up