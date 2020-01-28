comscore Saint Louis senior Isaac Silva, playing by the book | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Saint Louis senior Isaac Silva, playing by the book

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Isaac Silva is rich in patience. He doesn’t care for video games, but reads book after book, especially about finance. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Jan. 27, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up