Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Academy of Art vs.

Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at St. Francis School.

PacWest women: Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at St. Francis School.

ILH Division I boys: Kamehameha at Damien, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: University at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.

OIA Division I girls: Playoffs, Final–Moanalua vs. Kahuku, 6:30 p.m. at Radford. Third place–Mililani at Radford, 6 p.m. Fifth place–Kalani at Kaiser, 6 p.m.

OIA Division II girls: Playoffs, Final—Campbell vs. Farrington, 5 p.m. at Radford.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Saint Louis vs. Le Jardin at Kapiolani park field 2; Pac-Five vs. Damien at Kapiolani park field 3; Kamehameha at Punahou; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific; games at 4:15 p.m.

OIA Division I boys: Playoffs, Fifth-place semifinals–Kahuku/Pearl City/Kalaheo loser vs. Waianae/Kailua/Kapolei loser, 5:30 p.m.; Moanalua/Campbell/Kaiser loser vs. Radford/Kalani/Mililani loser, 7 p.m.; matches at Pearl City.

OIA Division II boys: Playoffs, Quarterfinals–Waialua vs. McKinley, 5:30 p.m.; Farrington at Aiea, 7 p.m.; matches at Aiea.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Irvine at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Division III boys: Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

OIA boys: Moanalua at Kailua, Farrington at Kalani, Kahuku at Kaiser, Roosevelt at McKinley, Castle at Kalaheo, Kaimuki at Anuenue, varsity games begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of 5:30 p.m. junior varsity game.

SOCCER

OIA Division I boys: Playoffs, Semifinals—Moanalua/Campbell/Kaiser winner vs. Radford/Kalani/Mililani winner, 5:30 p.m.; Kahuku/Pearl City/Kalaheo winner vs. Waianae/Kailua/Kapolei winner, 7 p.m.; matches at Kapolei.

OIA Division II boys: Playoffs, Semifinals–Waialua/McKinley winner vs. Waipahu, 5:30 p.m.; Farrington/Aiea winner at Castle, 7 p.m.; matches at Castle.

Basketball

OIA

Varsity boys

Mililani 47, Campbell 41

Leading Scorers–Miliani: Jayden Kipapa 17, Kanoa Gibson 12, Ethan Rudometkin 10. Campbell: Colbie Arcalas 12, Kaimana Preza 12, Blaze Pelekai 6.

Junior varsity boys

Mililani 52, Campbell 43

BIIF

Division I varsity girls semifinals

Konawaena 62, Keaau 20

Waiakea 54, Hilo 50

Division I varsity girls championship

Waiakea vs. Konowena, 7 p.m. at The Civic

Division II varsity girls semifinals

Hawaii Prep 35, Honokaa 32

Kamehameha-Hawaii 50, Kohala 20

Division II varsity girls championship

Hawaii Prep vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 5 p.m. at The Civic

College Men

Tuesday

East

Rutgers 70, Purdue 63

Villanova 79, St. John’s 59

South

Clemson 71, Syracuse 70

Georgia Tech 82, Morehouse 54

Miami 71, Virginia Tech 61

Mississippi St. 78, Florida 71

Texas A&M 63, Tennessee 58

VCU 87, Richmond 68

Virginia 61, Florida St. 56

Midwest

Cincinnati 65, SMU 43

Kent St. 83, Toledo 70

Michigan 79, Nebraska 68

Missouri 72, Georgia 69

N. Illinois 61, Ohio 59

West

Fresno St. 79, Air Force 68

College Women

Top 25

No. 2 Baylor 83, Iowa State 62

Big West Conference

Today

CSUN at UC Davis 4 p.m.

Thursday

UC Riverside at Long Beach State, 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal State Fullerton, 5 p.m.

UC Irvine at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

HHSAA

The Queen’s Medical Center Girls Soccer State Championships

Round 1

Monday

Kamehameha-Maui vs. Campbell, 5 p.m. at Kamehamhea-Maui.

Moanalua vs. Kailua, 6 p.m. at Moanalua

Hilo vs. Pearl City, 3 p.m. at Hilo Bayfront

Punahou vs. Aiea, 3 p.m. at Punahou.

Quarterfinals

Feb. 6

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Park

No. 1 Kamehameha vs. (Winner: Kamehamhea-Maui/Campbell), 7 p.m.

No. 4 Konawaena vs. (Winner: Moanalua/Kailua), 1 p.m.

No. 2 Mililani vs. (Winner: Hilo/Pearl City), 5 p.m.

No. 3 King Kekaulike vs. (Winner: Punahou/Aieai), 3 p.m.

ILH

Varsity girls

Sacred Hearts 3, Damien 2

BIIF

Varsity boys

Kamehameha-Hawaii 7, Kohala 0

Goal scorers—Kamehameha-Hawaii: Buddy betts 2, Poikeao Roback 2, Ethan Shimabukuro 1, Cuinn Cariaga 1, Logan Waltjen 1.