Hawaii baseball team picked sixth in Big West preseason coaches poll

Ten days away from the season opener, the Hawaii baseball team is predicted to place sixth in the nine-team Big West this year.

In polling of league coaches, Cal State Fullerton was picked first with 68 points and three No. 1 votes.

Cal Poly and Long Beach State were tied for second, followed by UC Santa Barbara, UC Irvine and Hawaii.

When told about the results before today’s practice, UH head coach Mike Trapasso said: “I haven’t seen it, and I could care less. They mean nothing. … Let’s go play baseball and figure it out.”

The Rainbow Warriors open their season against Hawaii Hilo on Friday, Feb. 7, at Les Murakami Stadium.

On Feb. 9, the Rainbows will conduct their 18th Grand Slam Celebration in the Stan Sheriff Center.

2020 Coaches Poll

1. Cal State Fullerton — 68 points (3 first-place votes)

2. Cal Poly — 61 (2)

Long Beach State — 61 (2)

4. UC Santa Barbara — 55 (1)

5. UC Irvine — 47 (1)

6. Hawaii — 46

7. CSUN — 32

8. UC Riverside — 18

9. UC Davis — 17