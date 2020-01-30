comscore Crash briefly closes portion of Hawaii Kai Drive | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crash briefly closes portion of Hawaii Kai Drive

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:06 pm
    GOOGLE MAPS

Police briefly closed Hawaii Kai Drive between Kalalea Street to Lunalilo Home Road because of a crash.

The road was closed about 3:45 p.m. and reopened about 4:05 p.m.

