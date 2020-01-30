Building fire closes Young Street in McCully

2018 November 16 CTY - HSA PHOTO BY Bruce Asato basato@staradvertiser.com
HPD and Honolulu Fire Dept. firefighters responded to a fire at the 1700 block of Hoe Street in Kalihi, Friday, November 16, 2018. Workers in area businesses were evacuated due to the fire (police cited possible presence of propane tanks). Firefighters stand on Hoe St. fronting the site of the fire.
MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Firefighters investigate today after a report of a fire on Young Street in McCully.
Police have closed Young Street because of a building fire.
The fire was reported about 7:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Young St. About 10 fire units were sent to the scene.
Firefighters were seen removing items from a small structure where the fire occurred.
Police said Young Street was closed from Pawaa Lane to Artesian Street while firefighters responded to the fire.
