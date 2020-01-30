comscore Building fire closes Young Street in McCully | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Building fire closes Young Street in McCully

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:26 pm
  • MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM Firefighters investigate today after a report of a fire on Young Street in McCully.

    Firefighters investigate today after a report of a fire on Young Street in McCully.

Police have closed Young Street because of a building fire.

The fire was reported about 7:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Young St. About 10 fire units were sent to the scene.

Firefighters were seen removing items from a small structure where the fire occurred.

Police said Young Street was closed from Pawaa Lane to Artesian Street while firefighters responded to the fire.

