comscore Column: Restoring Hawaii’s wetlands is caring for our history, culture | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Restoring Hawaii’s wetlands is caring for our history, culture

  • By Charles van Rees and Martha Kawasaki
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.

Wetlands, where land and water meet, are among the most productive and important ecosystems on the planet, rivaling or exceeding tropical rainforests. Read more

