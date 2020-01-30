Isle resident prevails on ‘Jeopardy!’

Oahu resident Joshua Swiger, wearing an aloha shirt, on Wednesday became the first from Hawaii since 2007 to win at “Jeopardy!” He will be back on the show this afternoon at 4:30 on KGMB.

Even after missing the final question, Swiger earned $16,400 to beat the other two contestants.

Before Final Jeopardy, Swiger had $27,400, outpacing the previous winner, Sarah Frontiera of Santa Monica, Calif.

But nobody got the right response in the category of “21st Century Oscar Winners.”

The clue was, “He won Oscars for best supporting actor twice for films that won best picture.” The correct response was “Who was Mahershala Ali?” for “Moonlight” and “Green Book.”

During the get-to-know-you segment of the show, Swiger, 41, a Marine veteran, told host Alex Trebek that he once provided live color commentary for roller hockey, a game he knew nothing about.

The last time a contestant from Hawaii was on “Jeopardy!” was in February 2017, according to J! Archive, a fan-created website containing information on all 36 seasons of the game show. The last champion from Hawaii was Zelda Nash of Pahoa in April 2007.