Corrections and clarifications

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> A photo of the Kingston Trio accompanying the obituary for Bob Shane shows Dave Guard on the left and Shane on the right. They were misidentified in the photo caption on Page B6 on Jan. 23.

>> Jun Han, a homeowner at Ke Kilohana, said an increase in maintenance fees at the condominium is high but is being applied to a really low rate. “It’s not too painful for me. I’m not happy with it. I don’t want to pay extra,” he said. A story on Page B1 Tuesday did not adequately convey Han’s view of the increase.