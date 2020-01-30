comscore Kokua Line: Public meetings start next week to discuss proposed stormwater fee | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Public meetings start next week to discuss proposed stormwater fee

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.

Question: What is this “stormwater utility” they are talking about (808ne.ws/128b3)? … We’re already (paying) the Honolulu Board of Water Supply for our drinking water and the city for our sewer fees. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu prosecutor candidates tout need for reform

Scroll Up