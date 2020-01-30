Kokua Line: Public meetings start next week to discuss proposed stormwater fee

Qu estion : What is this “stormwater utility” they are talking about ( 808ne.ws/128b3 )? … We’re already (paying) the Honolulu Board of Water Supply for our drinking water and the city for our sewer fees. Read more

Question: What is this “stormwater utility” they are talking about (808ne.ws/128b3)? … We’re already (paying) the Honolulu Board of Water Supply for our drinking water and the city for our sewer fees.

Answer: The city describes the proposed utility as one that would charge every Oahu property owner a proportional fee depending on how well (or not) the property manages storm runoff. Fees would be based on a property’s impervious cover — the buildings, driveways, parking lots and other hard surfaces that contribute to runoff because they keep rain from soaking into the ground and replenishing Oahu’s aquifer. “Put simply, the more roof area or pavement on a property, the more stormwater runoff the property generates — and the higher the storm water fee for that property,” according to the city’s website, stormwaterutilityoahu.org.

As you noted, the BWS bills customers for water they use from the tap. The city’s Department of Environmental Services, which manages Oahu’s wastewater and solid waste systems, bills for water that goes down your home’s drain to treatment plants. The stormwater utility fee would be a separate third charge — exclusively for stormwater management, according to the city, and focused on reducing pollution entering storm drains, streams and the ocean.

Other readers asked why the Honolulu Board of Water Supply couldn’t handle this, given that protecting the long-term viability of Oahu’s water resources falls within its mandate of providing safe drinking water.

Ross Sasamura, director of the city’s Department of Facility Maintenance, explained that much of Oahu’s rain never reaches the aquifer to recharge water systems under BWS authority.

“Urban development and construction of associated paved roads and parking lots reduce the amount of rain water absorbed into the ground and replenishing the aquifer. The storm drain system (which includes city streets) and other drainage infrastructure for the city is under the authority of the Department of Facility Maintenance,” he said, adding that “most of the rainfall on Oahu is discharged into near-shore waters and away from (BWS) water sources.”

DFM is responsible for the operation, repair and maintenance of the city’s storm drain system, and is overseeing the stormwater utility plan. As demands increase, greater funding must be put to the task, he said.

The city expects many questions about this proposal and has organized public meetings, starting next week. Meetings are scheduled from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

>> Monday: Kaiser High School

>> Tuesday: Kalani High School

>> Wednesday: Kaimuki High School

>> Feb. 10: Noelani Elementary School

>> Feb. 11: Roosevelt High School

>> Feb. 18: Kailua High School

>> Feb. 19: Castle High School

>> Feb. 20: Waialua High School

>> Feb. 25: Kapolei Hale

>> Feb. 27: Mililani Middle School

>> March 2: McKinley High School

>> March 9: Aiea Intermediate School

>> March 10: Waimanalo Elementary School

>> March 11: Hauula Community Center

Meetings in Kalihi, Waipahu, Waianae and Laie also are expected, but the dates have yet to be determined, according to the website.

Mahalo

My husband and I want to extend a warm and grateful mahalo to a young couple and their two children. On Jan. 13, we had dinner at Jane’s Fountain in Liliha. We were almost finished eating when the waitress told us that our meal was paid for by the couple, who were seated nearby. I have read about other people blessed by acts of kindness and generosity. Now, it happened to us. We thanked the couple and the wife/mother responded cheerfully with “Happy New Year!” We will definitely pay this forward. — Grateful seniors

