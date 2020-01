Atlas Insurance Agency has hired Holly Chun-Ming as senior risk consultant and Kevin Crawford as risk consultant for its Risk Control and Claims Management Unit. Read more

Atlas Insurance Agency has hired Holly Chun-Ming as senior risk consultant and Kevin Crawford as risk consultant for its Risk Control and Claims Management Unit.

Armstrong Builders has promoted architect David Miyasaki to head architect. Miyasaki joined in 2015 with 18 years’ experience, previously an architect and associate at G70 and is member of the American Institute of Architects with certification in LEED-AP and CDT.

