8 Days a Week: Your guide to the top events in Honolulu

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

>> Wahine in Film Movie Night — “The Elder One (Moothon)”: Post-screening Q&A with Shashank Arora, an actor in the 2019 Indian thriller, written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. 7 p.m., today; 12:30 p.m. Friday, Doris Duke Theatre, Honolulu Museum of Art, 900 S. Beretania St. 532-6097, honolulumuseum.org

THURSDAY

>> Tavana: Rock and blues musician uses his feet to set off electronic drum triggers, plays the guitar and sings at the same time. 7 p.m., Hawaii Brian’s Social Club. $5. 946-1343, hbsocialclub.com

>> Dirty Feet Crew Takeover: Jam late into the night and early morning with high-energy house music. 9 p.m., Hawaii Brian’s Social Club. 18+. 946-1343, hbsocialclub.com

FRIDAY

>> Hawaii Stamp and Coin Dealers Association Stamp, Coin and Paper Money Show: Treasures to trade, buy and sell. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Ala Moana Hotel’s Carnation Room. Free. 531-6252.

>> ARTafterDARK — “Looking Glass”: Works inspired by the large-scale photographic visions featured in Immersive Spaces and author Lewis Carroll’s alternate realities in “Alice Through the Looking-Glass.” Entertainment by Kai String Trio and the DJ collective Vibe Lab. 6-9 p.m., Honolulu Museum of Art, 900 S. Beretania St. No walk-ins; advance tickets, $30 required in advance. 532-8700, honolulumuseum.org

>> Paradisco — Takaya Nagase: NYC-based Japanese DJ creates cross-genre soundscapes, mixing elements of electronica, funk, jazz and world musics. 6-11 p.m., Imperial Hawaii Resort at Waikiki’s Ocean Suite Waikiki, 205 Lewers St. $15-$20. residentadvisor.net

>> “96825 Live” — dance and hula: Hawaii Kai Dance Academy, Ke Hale I o Kahala Hula School and Halau Hula ma ka Pu’uwai a ka Mana’o. 5-8 p.m., Hawaii Kai Towne Center. 396-0766, hawaiikaitownecenter.com

>> Menehune Giant Album-Release Party: Hip hop from Rukka the Magnificent, Illnomadic, Doctabarz, Paul Aguila Alambatin, Itsjusrileydoe and Punahele & Ohtoro. 9 p.m., HB Social Club. $10. 946-1343, hbsocialclub.com

>> Ho‘aikane’s 30th Anniversary: Band members Hoku Tolentino (guitar), Big John Rivera (ukulele), CHOKO (keyboards), Reefah (bass) and Jojo (drums) play Hawaiian, reggae and R&B. 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $25-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

>> Mahkess: Reggae artist’s songs include “Your Roots,” “Can’t Stop the Youth,” and “New Flame.” 9:30 p.m., Surfer, The Bar, Turtle Bay Resort. $10. 21+. turtlebayresort.com

SATURDAY

>> 39th Annual Alfred Preis Celebration: Aaron Mahi will be honored for his lifetime support of music and community building in Hawaii. A fundraising gala for the Hawaii Arts Alliance. 5:30 p.m., Halekulani. $300. 533-2787, hawaiiartsalliance.org

>> 71st Narcissus Coronation Ball: Queen Jamie Lee, pictured, will be crowned by Gov. David Ige. Attire is formal or semi-formal. 5-9 p.m., Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. $88. 533-3181, chinesechamber.com

>> Kaleo Phillips: Local artist performs Hawaiian, reggae, country, folk and rock music. Phillips will play songs off his recently released second album, “Take Me Home.” 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $25-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

>> Pas De Deux Hawaii’s Grand Defile Honoring John Landovsky: Landovsky formed the Hawaii State Ballet in 1983. His former students will perform in this tribute event. 7 p.m., Leeward Community College Theatre, 96-045 Ala Ike. $26.18-$36.65. 671-0350, pasdedeuxhawaii.com

>> DOPE: Monthly hip hop event featuring Honolulu artists. 9 p.m., Hawaii Brian’s Social Club. $5. 946-1343, hbsocialclub.com

SUNDAY

>> Pearl City Shopping Center Craft and Gift Fair: Snacks, gifts, jewelry, imported items, tote bags, gemstone healing jewelry, Tahitian jewelry, clothing and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Pearl City Shopping Center, 850 Kamehameha Highway. fairsandfestivals.net

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

>> Sergio Mendes: Brazilian producer, composer, keyboardist and vocalist is a three-time Grammy Award winner. His album “Herb Alpert Presents Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2011. Mendes’ hits include “Mas Que Nada,” “Real in Rio” and “Never Gonna Let You Go.” 8 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $65-$115. Mendes also will perform Feb. 7. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

WEDNESDAY

>> Bonnie Kim and Nam-Reyoung Kim — Pau Hana Artist Talk: Bonnie Kim is a puppeteer and Nam-Reyoung Kim plays the haegeum, a traditional Korean string instrument. They will discuss their project “Back to the Roots,” which includes shadow puppetry, video and Korean music. 6-8 p.m., Hawaii State Art Museum, 250 South Hotel St. Free. 586-0900, hisam.hawaii.gov

THURSDAY

>> Paul Izak Trio with Jenny Yim: Izak sings folk, blues, rock and reggae music while playing the harmonica and guitar. Yim is a singer and guitarist. Yim performs at 7:30 p.m., Paul Izak Trio at 8:10 p.m., HB Social Club. $5. 946-1343, hbsocialclub.com

>> Rob Scheps Core-Tet: Scheps is a tenor saxophonist who specializes in jazz. 7:30-10 p.m., Heart Moon Cafe, 2334 S. King St. $15. 892-4945, jazzhonolulu.com