Bobbi Kokx's journey leads to Hawaii Golf Hall of Fame
Bobbi Kokx’s journey leads to Hawaii Golf Hall of Fame

  • By Ann Miller Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Bobbi Kokx has covered a lot of ground in her golf career, which began as a third grader in Grand Rapids, Mich. Next month, that journey will be celebrated when she becomes the 75th player inducted into the Hawaii Golf Hall of Fame.

