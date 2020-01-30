comscore Farrington captures OIA D-II girls basketball crown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Farrington captures OIA D-II girls basketball crown

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Shaylen Tatupu-Timu scored 16 points while Jorga Williams and MJ Peralta hauled in nine rebounds each as Farrington overpowered Campbell 41-28 for the Oahu Interscholastic Association Division II girls basketball championship on Wednesday at James Alegre Gymnasium. Read more

