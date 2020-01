[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Irvine at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Division III boys: At Hawaiian

Mission–Lanakila Baptist vs. Christian Academy, 5 p.m.; Assets at Hawaiian

Mission, 6:30 p.m.

OIA boys: Kaimuki at Anuenue, 5:30 p.m.; Campbell at Aiea, Leilehua at Mililani, Nanakuli at Pearl City, Waianae at Waialua, Waipahu at Radford, Moanalua at Kailua, Farrington at Kalani, Kahuku at Kaiser, Roosevelt at McKinley, Castle at Kalaheo; varsity games begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of 5:30 p.m. junior varsity game.

SOCCER

OIA Division I boys: Playoffs, Semifinals—Kaiser vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m.; Pearl City at Kapolei, 7 p.m.; matches at Kapolei.

OIA Division II boys: Playoffs,

Semifinals–Waialua/McKinley winner vs. Waipahu, 5:30 p.m.; Farrington/Aiea

winner at Castle, 7 p.m.; matches at Castle.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m., at Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic

Auditorium.

PacWest women: Academy of Art vs.

Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH Division I boys: Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; Damien at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.

ILH Division I-AA boys: Saint Louis at Punahou, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

OIA Division I boys: Playoffs, Third place–Kaiser/Kalani loser vs.

Kalaheo/Kapolei loser, 7 p.m.; Fifth place–Moanalua/Mililani winner vs. Pearl City/Kailua winner, 5:30 p.m.; matches at Aiea.

SWIMMING

ILH Championship trials: Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

ILH girls: Dual meet tournament, at ‘Iolani, 5:30 p.m.

OIA: Eastern Division Championships, 4:30 p.m., at Farrington.

OIA: Western Division Championships, 4:30 p.m., at Pearl City.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Wednesday

Grand Canyon def. Benedictine Mesa 25-19, 26-24, 25-18

Basketball

BIIF

Girls varsity, division I

Championship

Wednesday

Konawaena 43, Waiakea 42

Leading scorers–Konawaena: Kaliana Salazar-Harrell 16, Caiyle Kaupu 11. Waiakea: Jazelle Dorser 8, Destynee

Williams 8.

Girls varsity, division II

Championship

Wednesday

Kamehameha-Hawaii 33, Hawaii Prep 26

Leading scorers–Kamehameha-

Hawaii: Dominque Pacheco 15, Sara Schubert 13. Hawaii Prep: Maja Burdova 14.

ILH

Boys varsity, division I

Wednesday

Kamehameha 59, Damien 56

Maryknoll 40, Saint Louis 39

Punahou 68, Mid-Pacific 56

Leading scorers–Kamehameha: N/A. Damien: N/A. Maryknoll: Nikolas Robben 18, Sage Tolenion 11. Saint Louis: Alva Arquette 10, Jayden de Laura 10. Punahou: Andrew Kobayashi 18, Noah Kameehonua 14, Jordan Deshawn Hepting 13. Mid-Pacific: Kamana Lapina 18, Elijah Kahue-Parker 17.

Boys varsity, division I-AA

Wednesday

Punahou 52, Kamehameha 51, OT

Saint Louis 42, Maryknoll 31

Leading scorers–Punahou: Blake Shew 15, Kawai Hong 14, Dylan Yamada 11. Kamehameha: Makalii Katagiri 15, Cadde Trujillo 11. Saint Louis: N/A. Maryknoll: N/A.

Boys varsity, division II

Wednesday

University 45, Le Jardin 37

Leading scorers–University: Colby Chun 12. Le Jardin: Austin “Kaiko” Alana 20.

Boys varsity, division III

Tuesday

Island Pacific 65, Hawaiian Mission 50

Lanakila Baptist 30, Assets 20

Leading scorers–Island Pacific:

Andrew 26, Roger Phillips 18. Hawaiian Mission: Micah Castillo 15, Jared Moran 14. Lanakila Baptist: Keanu Chambrella 18. Assets: Seth Paikai 10.

OIA

Boys varsity

Tuesday

Kahuku 66, Kalani 47

Leading scorers–Kahuku: Oscar Cheng 25, Lokana Enos 14, Loren Nakauciri 11. Kalani: Jacob Shibuya 11.

College Men

Wednesday

East

Albany (NY) 67, UMBC 63

Army 68, Bucknell 59

Boston U. 92, Loyola (Md.) 77

Dayton 73, Duquesne 69

George Washington 107, Davidson 104

Hartford 73, Binghamton 57

Lafayette 80, Colgate 78

Louisville 86, Boston College 69

Navy 81, Holy Cross 66

Penn St. 64, Indiana 49

Saint Louis 77, La Salle 76

Seton Hall 64, DePaul 57

St. Bonaventure 62, Fordham 55

St. Peter’s 66, Monmouth (NJ) 63

Stony Brook 84, Mass.-Lowell 76

UConn 78, Temple 63

UMass 91, Saint Joseph’s 76

Vermont 56, New Hampshire 43

South

Chattanooga 92, Samford 84

Furman 74, VMI 72

Houston 69, East Carolina 59

Kentucky 71, Vanderbilt 62

LSU 90, Alabama 76

McNeese St. 80, Nicholls 74

Memphis 59, UCF 57

Mercer 71, ETSU 55

Northwestern St. 82, New Orleans 74

South Florida 66, Tulane 52

UNC-Greensboro 72, W. Carolina 58

Wofford 79, The Citadel 56

Midwest

Baylor 67, Iowa St. 53

Bradley 80, Valparaiso 69

Illinois St. 77, Evansville 66

Indiana St. 58, Drake 56

Kansas St. 61, Oklahoma 53

Marquette 84, Xavier 82

Michigan St. 79, Northwestern 50

N. Iowa 95, Missouri St. 66

Notre Dame 90, Wake Forest 80

S. Illinois 68, Loyola of Chicago 63

Southwest

Cent. Arkansas 88, SE Louisiana 68

Incarnate Word 84, Houston Baptist 82

S. Dakota St. 76, Oral Roberts 61

Sam Houston St. 80, Texas A&M-CC 61

South Carolina 79, Arkansas 77

Stephen F. Austin 71, Abilene Christian 61

Texas 62, TCU 61

Texas Tech 89, West Virginia 81

West

Boise St. 99, San Jose St. 71

California Baptist 65, Utah Valley 61

Colorado St. 92, Nevada 91

San Diego St. 85, New Mexico 57

Washington St. 67, Arizona St. 65

College Women

Wednesday

Top 25

No. 21 South Dakota 73, Omaha 42

Big West Conference

UC Davis 61, Cal St. Northridge 39

Coaching Vacancy

Judo

Waialua High. Accepting applications for Varsity Boys/Girls Head Coach. Resumes accepted now through February 7. Fax

resume to school principal at 637-8209 or email to christine.alexander@k12.hi.us.

ILH

Wednesday

Boys varsity

Kamehameha 2, Punahou 0

Le Jardin 2, Saint Louis 0

Goal scorers–Kamehameha: Luke Hamacon 2. Le Jardin: not reported.

CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying

FIRST ROUND

GROUP A

Friday, At Houston

Haiti vs. Costa Rica, 1 p.m.

Panama at United States, 3:30 p.m.

GROUP B

Wednesday

Canada 11, St. Kitts and Nevis 0

Mexico 1, Jamaica 0

Saturday

St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Mexico, 10:30 a.m.

Jamaica vs. Canada, 12:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Winners qualify

Feb. 7, At Carson, Calif.

Group B winner vs. Group A second place, 2 p.m.

Group A winner vs. Group B second place, 5 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Feb. 9, At Carson, Calif.

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.