Rainbow Wahine go off for 94 in rout of UC Irvine

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team broke its season high for points in a 94-70 victory over visiting UC Irvine tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Julissa Tago led the Wahine with a season-high 25 points as UH improved to 10-10 overall and 4-3 in the Big West in front of a turnstile home crowd of 444. The visiting Anteaters fell to 5-15 and 1-5.
Tago and Jadynn Alexander were among the leaders in another Wahine 3 party, as UH launched 28 bombs and made 14. It’s the fifth time this season Hawaii has made at least 10 3s in a game, and its record is 4-1 in those outings.
Tago was 5-for-12 from deep, and is now fifth on the program’s all-time career list with 121 3-pointers.
Alexander made three of four from long range, and finished with a career-high 19 points. Amy Atwell hit three of six from beyond the arc on the way to 10 points.
Nae Nae Calhoun scored 12, and made both of her 3-pointers.
The Anteaters led 8-5 when Alexander’s consecutive bombs started a 10-0 run. UH never trailed after that.
Irvine’s Dani Guglielmo closed it to 15-13 with a 3-pointer 90 seconds later, but then the Wahine exploded for another run. This time it was nine consecutive points, and UH led 27-17 at the end of the first quarter.
The Wahine continued to pull away in the second half; Myrrah Joseph’s sweet spin move created a bucket to make it 34-19 and Irvine called timeout with 6:37 left in the first half. Joseph finished with 13 points.
Gugliemo led Irvine with 19 points.
