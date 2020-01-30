Tua Tagovailoa to participate in the NFL Combine

Former Alabama and Saint Louis School star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa plans to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in February, according to reports.

Tagovailoa said he’ll take part in the quarterback workouts on Feb. 27, Tim Daniels reported.

The report said that Tagovailoa’s main goal is to show that he’s healthy after suffering ankle injuries, as well as a major hip injury, which occurred late last season.

“I’ll be participating in the combine, but my main goal is not to win the 40, not win the bench press, but to win my medical,” he is quoted off an interview on the NFL Network.

“I’m going to go over there looking to win my medical and then go in and interview with the teams.”

Before the injury, Tagovailoa was projected by some to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Cincinnati Bengals have the No. 1 pick and likely will choose hometown player and Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Joe Burrow, who led LSU to the national championship while breaking numerous records, including Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan’s record for most touchdowns in a season.

However, other teams will be looking for quarterbacks, such as the Miami Dolphins at No. 5, the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 6, and the Carolina Panthers at No. 7. The Chargers announced that they are moving off veteran and mistake-prone Philip Rivers. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is recovering from foot and shoulder injuries.

Washington has the No. 2 pick but selected Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins last year in the first round.

Detroit, at No. 3, has veteran Matthew Stafford, but he is coming off an injury. The New York Giants, at No. 4, drafted Daniel Jones in the first round and he replaced Eli Manning as the team’s starter.