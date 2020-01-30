comscore Trapasso could care less about Hawaii baseball team’s BWC sixth-place projection | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Trapasso could care less about Hawaii baseball team’s BWC sixth-place projection

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

After being told the Hawaii baseball team was predicted sixth in the nine-team Big West, head coach Mike Trapasso had this reaction: Meh. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up