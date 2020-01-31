Lyssa Chapman, daughter of Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman, arrested in Kaneohe

Honolulu police arrested the 32-year-old daughter of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman Thursday night in Kaneohe on suspicion of harassment and resisting arrest.

Lyssa Rae Chapman was arrested at 10:05 p.m. on 45-744 Anoi Road.

Police said the call came from a female caller who said she and her girlfriend, Lyssa Chapman, were arguing.

Chapman’s girlfriend wanted mediation and volunteered to leave the house, but Chapman “would not stop and was irate,” according to police.

When patrol officers arrived, just before 10 p.m., Chapman was “very intoxicated and very irate,” police said. The officers tried to calm her down, but she allegedly pushed one officer once, and a second officer twice.

While making the arrest, she allegedly kicked the first officer, police said.

TMZ raised the possibility that Lyssa Chapman may have harassed Moon Angell, the woman her father reportedly proposed to on “The Dr. Oz Show,” just months after her mother, Beth’s, death.

Angell was Beth Chapman’s best friend and maid of honor at the Chapmans’ wedding, TMZ says in an online article today.

TMZ says the proposal, however, did not lead to an engagement. “The Dr. Oz Show” episode in which Duane Chapman appears airs Feb. 3.

But Lyssa Chapman had been arguing with her girlfriend, not Angell, and the harassment was of the police officers, police said.

Police brought her to the Kaneohe station. While there, she was still angry and was “going on about how she was upset about her father going on ‘The Dr. Oz Show,’ and ranting about that,” a police officer said.

Police charged Chapman with harassment and resisting arrest, and released her at 11:30 p.m. Thursday after she posted $600 bail.