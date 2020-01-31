comscore Brubaker’s OT goal stuns Kaiser | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Brubaker’s OT goal stuns Kaiser

  • By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.

Whenever Kalani and Kaiser get together for a soccer match, every inch given up is done begrudgingly. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Jan. 30, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 31, 2020

Scroll Up