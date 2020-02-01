comscore Honolulu chosen as 1 of 7 U.S. airport sites to allow China flights starting Sunday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu chosen as 1 of 7 U.S. airport sites to allow China flights starting Sunday

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The state is scrambling to prepare isolated quarantine areas for an unspecified number of additional travelers diverted here on flights from China. Read more

