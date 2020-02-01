comscore On the Scene: Bank of Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

On the Scene: Bank of Hawaii

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Bank of Hawaii has promoted Kristi N. Lefforge to senior executive vice president and Trust Services Group and Bankoh Investment Serv­ices Inc. manager. Read more

Previous Story
Appointment-only bulky pickup continuing in urban Honolulu

Scroll Up