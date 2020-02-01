On the Scene: Bank of Hawaii

>> Bank of Hawaii has promoted Kristi N. Lefforge to senior executive vice president and Trust Services Group and Bankoh Investment Serv­ices Inc. manager. She also becomes a member of the bank’s Managing Committee. Lefforge joined the bank in July 2016 as vice president and senior audit manager, and was promoted to senior vice president and chief audit executive in 2017 and to executive vice president in 2018. Her experience includes being executive director for IntrapriseTechKnowlogies LLC and senior manager at KMH LLP in Honolulu, and corporate audit manager for Honda North America in California.

