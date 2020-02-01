Conner Coffin scores perfect 10 in Volcom Pipe Pro in Haleiwa
- By
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Conner Coffin scored a perfect 10 to join a host of Hawaii surfers in the fifth round of the Volcom Pipe Pro at Haleiwa on Friday.
Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Conner Coffin scored a perfect 10 to join a host of Hawaii surfers in the fifth round of the Volcom Pipe Pro at Haleiwa on Friday.
Coffin followed his perfect ride with a 7.17 score to easily advance along with Hawaii’s Billy Kemper and Jack Robinson. Soli Bailey, the 2017 champion, also advanced.
Other Hawaii surfers still alive include Eli Hanneman, Finn McGill, Cody Young, Tanner Hendrickson, Seth Moniz, Anthony Walsh, Joshua Moniz, Imaikalani deVault and Sheldon Paishon.
The fifth round is scheduled for today, surf permitting.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree