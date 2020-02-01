Conner Coffin scores perfect 10 in Volcom Pipe Pro in Haleiwa

Conner Coffin scored a perfect 10 to join a host of Hawaii surfers in the fifth round of the Volcom Pipe Pro at Haleiwa on Friday. Read more

Coffin followed his perfect ride with a 7.17 score to easily advance along with Hawaii’s Billy Kemper and Jack Robinson. Soli Bailey, the 2017 champion, also advanced.

Other Hawaii surfers still alive include Eli Hanneman, Finn McGill, Cody Young, Tanner Hendrickson, Seth Moniz, Anthony Walsh, Joshua Moniz, Imaikalani deVault and Sheldon Paishon.

The fifth round is scheduled for today, surf permitting.