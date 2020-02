Scoreboard – Feb. 1. 2020

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo (DH), 3 p.m., at Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

>> Big West men: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 8 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> Big West women: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 5:30 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> ILH Division I boys: Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Punahou at Maryknoll, 7:30 p.m.

>> ILH Division II boys: Le Jardin at Hanalani, 4 p.m.; University at Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.

>> ILH Division III boys: Lanakila Baptist vs. Island Pacific at Hanalani, 2:30 p.m.; Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 7 p.m.

DIVING

>> ILH Championships: ‘Iolani 2 p.m.

SOCCER

>> OIA Division I boys: Playoffs, Final–Kalani vs. Kapolei, 6:30 p.m., at Kapolei.

>> OIA Division II boys: Playoffs, Final–Waipahu vs. Aiea, 5 p.m., at Kapolei. Third place–McKinley vs. Castle, 2 p.m., at Kapolei.

SWIMMING

>> ILH Championships: Kamehameha, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

>> ILH boys: Dual meet tournament, at ‘Iolani, 9 a.m.

>> OIA: Eastern Division Championships, 10 a.m., at Farrington.

>> OIA: Western Division Championships, 10 a.m., at Pearl City.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

>> College: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m., at Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

>> PacWest men: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

>> PacWest women: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH BASKETBALL

Varsity Division I boys

Kamehameha 65, ‘Iolani 53

Top scorers—Kamehameha: Kordel Ng 24, Paliku Kamaka 11. ‘Iolani: Andrew Dawson 12, Tyler Morita 11.

Mid-Pacific 57, Saint Louis 50

Top scorers—Mid-Pacific: Kamana Lapina 24, James Smotherman 11.

Saint Louis: Alva Arquette 13, Lambert Liftee 12.