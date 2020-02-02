Maui man, 39, arrested after ‘severely beaten’ body found

Maui police arrested a 39-year-old man Saturday on charges of murder in the second degree and kidnapping after a “severely beaten” body was discovered by officers.
The victim, a male in his 20s, was found on Holomua Road around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Other officers later discovered the victim’s car, which had been set on fire, near the old Paia Gym.
According to the Maui Police Department, the 39-year-old man was identified as a suspect and was located at approximately 6 p.m. in Paia by an off-duty MPD sergeant. The man was arrested without incident.
Maui police say the suspect and victim knew each other. An investigation is ongoing.
