Man, 21, arrested after he allegedly stabs his father in Pearl City

A 21-year-old man has been charged with stabbing his father in Pearl City.
Dominic Kaya Keakaha Johnson was charged Friday night with second-degree attempted murder and his bail was set at $5,000.
Police said he stabbed his 39-year-old father multiple times about 7:15 p.m. Thursday during an argument in their home on Apoepoe Street.
The father was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Police arrested his son at the scene.
