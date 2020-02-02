Uber driver accused of sexual assault in Ala Moana area

Honolulu police were investigating today after a 21-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted by an Uber driver.

Police said the incident occurred about 1:35 a.m. Saturday in the Ala Moana area. The woman told police the driver, a 39-year-old man, sexually assaulted her while she was intoxicated, police said.

The woman reported the incident about 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police opened a second-degree sexual assault investigation.