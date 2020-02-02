comscore Shark season: When in doubt, play it safe and don’t go in the ocean | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Shark season: When in doubt, play it safe and don’t go in the ocean

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.

Because sharks are always in the water, there is no sure-fire way to reduce your chances of being bitten unless you stay out of the ocean altogether. Read more

Previous Story
Maui man accused of stealing $70,000 in watches from retailer charged with robbery, attempted murder
Next Story
Vital statistics - Jan. 24-30, 2020

Scroll Up