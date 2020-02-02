comscore Sharks are more prevalent in Maui waters during winter, research shows | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Sharks are more prevalent in Maui waters during winter, research shows

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.

New research shows there are more tagged tiger sharks in Maui waters during winter months, particularly January and February, the peak of their mating season, than the rest of the year. Read more

