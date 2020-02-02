Woman accused of assaulting EMS workers

A 46-year-old woman has been charged with assaulting Emergency Medical Service workers.

Bobbi Lonjell Ballhorn was charged Saturday with third-degree assault. Her bail was set at $1,000.

Police said she assaulted two EMS workers who were treating her about 4:50 p.m. Thursday.

Police were called and the woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and warrants at Aloha Tower Marketplace.