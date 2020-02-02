Woman accused of assaulting EMS workers

A 46-year-old woman has been charged with assaulting Emergency Medical Service workers.
Bobbi Lonjell Ballhorn was charged Saturday with third-degree assault. Her bail was set at $1,000.
Police said she assaulted two EMS workers who were treating her about 4:50 p.m. Thursday.
Police were called and the woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and warrants at Aloha Tower Marketplace.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.