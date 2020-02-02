comscore Freshman Takara lifts Aiea by Waipahu for OIA D-II soccer crown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Freshman Takara lifts Aiea by Waipahu for OIA D-II soccer crown

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

At 5 feet, 11 inches and 230 pounds, it’s easy to find Kelly Takara on the pitch. It’s not as easy, however, to cover the Aiea freshman properly. Read more

