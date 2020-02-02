Hawaii erases a 17-point deficit to stun Cal State Northridge

It was the power surge that electrified the Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

It was the power surge that electrified the Stan Sheriff Center.

Down 17 points against the Big West’s most prolific offense, the Hawaii basketball team chipped and chipped away to sculpt an 80-75 victory over Cal State Northridge.

A crowd of 5,311 — the largest for a home game this season — saw the Rainbow Warriors score the final eight points to improve to 14-6 overall and 5-1 in the Big West.

“That was one of the greatest comebacks I’ve ever been a part of, or seen, or witnessed,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “And we’ve had some great comebacks over the years. It starts with the belief. Get a good shot, get a stop, get a good shot, and we’ll have a chance late. We’ve had great belief in our teams. This one is on another level. They keep raising the bar.”

>> PHOTOS: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii

The Matadors delivered the first statement, with 6-7 Lamine Diane’s jam just 13 seconds after the tip-off. Diane, who entered averaging 27.7 points per game, confounded the ’Bows with shots from all angles and ranges. The Warriors had a rotation of defenders on Diane, who finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

CSUN’s Elijah Harkless contributed 16 points and a spectacular alley-oop to Festus Ndumanya, and Darius Brown II led the break in support of Diane. The Matadors’ margin was 17 points when the ’Bows had enough.

“We knew our guys were experienced guys and they weren’t going to give up,” UH power forward Zigmars Raimo said. “We got some stops, we took care of the ball. We came back.”

Dawson Carper’s putback of his missed hook shot closed the ’Bows to 74-72 with 3:02 to play.

Diane then was fouled — the sixth one he had drawn — and hit one of two free throws with 2:40 to play. That would be the final time the Matadors would score.

Raimo’s layup cut the deficit to one with 2:17 remaining.

Later, UH point guard Drew Buggs took a jumper that missed. But the ball glanced off Diane’s fingertips with 41 seconds remaining.

On the inbounds play, Raimo made a cut to the right side of the lane, took the feed from Buggs, and scored a layup for a 76-75 lead with 40 seconds left.

“He sees everybody,” Raimo said of Buggs’ inbounds passes. “He’s watching the film. He has three straight games of double-digit assists. I’m blessed to play with a point guard like him.”

Ganot said of the play: “All five need to work as one. This is our whole program. If one guy is not on the same page, this doesn’t happen. We call it a sacrifice play. Guys who don’t shoot the ball or get the assist are very much involved in making the play effective.”

On CSUN’s ensuing possession, Terrell Gomez, who entered averaging 20.7 points, got the ball in the right corner. But Gomez, confronted by Eddie Stansberry, put up a jumper that missed.

“Honestly, I didn’t get my legs under that shot,” Gomez said.

Carper rebounded and threw downcourt to Raimo, who passed to Justin Webster. Webster was fouled with 13 seconds left, and he hit both free throws to make it 78-75.

The ’Bows then went into their “3 defense.”

“We were going to allow them to drive or shoot a layup, if they wanted to,” UH defensive coordinator John Montgomery said. “We basically made an umbrella out on the 3-point line so they couldn’t get the 3 off. We were only going to foul under five seconds so they’d go to the free-throw line and only get two. It didn’t get to that point.”

Diane got the ball on the right wing and, with Raimo in his path, was called for traveling.

“He couldn’t do anything, and he just traveled,” Raimo said.

UH’s Justin Hemsley got the ball, and dunked just before the final horn sounded. On this night, it was the ’Bows who made the final statement.

Stansberry finished with 22 points, hitting half of Hawaii’s 3-pointers. Raimo added 20 points, going 9-for-11 from the field.