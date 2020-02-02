comscore Mascaro-Keahi’s propels Kapolei to D-I OIA soccer title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Mascaro-Keahi’s propels Kapolei to D-I OIA soccer title

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Tommy Mascaro-Keahi scored three times and Kapolei blanked Kalani 5-0 for the Oahu Interscholastic Association Division I boys soccer championship on Saturday night at Kapolei Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 1, 2020

Scroll Up