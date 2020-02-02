Moanalua’s Boltyn Taam wins OIA East wrestling title, eyes his tough upcoming competition

Four of Hawaii’s top pound-for-pounders picked up OIA East wrestling championships Saturday at the Farrington High School gym. Read more

Four of Hawaii’s top pound-for-pounders picked up OIA East wrestling championships Saturday at the Farrington High School gym.

Some others just outside of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s boys and girls Top 10s also collected titles and made their case that they belong on the elite list.

Boltyn Taam, the reigning 160-pound state champion from Moanalua who is No. 6 p4p, has been competing at 152 and looks to be in a power-packed division at the OIAs on Saturday and at states Feb. 21-22.

In Saturday’s 152-pound final, Taam pinned Kang Park of Kaimuki in 47 seconds. His biggest foes at states, most likely, will be Kapolei’s Branden Pagurayan (No. 3 p4p) and Kamehameha’s Kanai Tapia (No. 5 p4p).

>> PHOTOS: OIA East wrestling championships

“At OIAs and states, 152 will be a tough division, so we’ll see what happens,” Na Menehune coach Lucas Misaki said.

Moanalua’s Lana Perez (No. 5 p4p), Castle’s Sadie Antoque (No. 6 p4p) and Na Menehune’s Elijah Asuncion (No. 9 p4p) were the other successful ranked wrestlers Saturday.

Perez beat Kaimuki’s Kai Auna Lagmay by fall in 2:00 in the 132-pound final. Antoque, the reigning 145 state winner, defeated Moanalua’s Kira Jhun 11-6 at 155. Meanwhile, Asuncion, who took states at 113 pounds two seasons ago, got past Kaiser’s Ethan Okumura 12-2 for the 120-pound title.

Saturday’s two winning wrestlers who are sitting just outside the Top 10 rankings are Kalani’s Emily Paulino and Kahuku’s Marcus Lombard.

“She’s as awesome as they come,” Falcons coach Racer Moody said about Paulino. “Aside from being great on the mat, she’s a 4.0 student. She’ll go to some good college, whoever wants her, and that’s definitely in her plans. She’s only a junior, so where she goes, I don’t know.”

In Saturday’s 122-pound title match, Paulino pinned Moanalua’s Reese Nishida in 3:52.

Lombard’s wrestling season was interrupted a bit due to his participation in the Jan. 21 Polynesian Bowl high school football all-star game at Aloha Stadium.

“Competition gets a lot harder at the OIA and against the ILH guys at states,” Lombard said. “Legend (Punahou’s Matautia) and Raf (Kapolei’s Leapaga) are my two biggest competitors and I look forward to trying against them. I’ve been picking up the training in the past couple of weeks and made up for missed time for going to the Poly Bowl.”

On Saturday, Lombard, who will play football at Montana Western, won by fall in 1:00 over Kailua’s Kekoa Kaulukukui in the 225 final.

First-year wrestler Princess Leota of Moanalua showed resiliency in upending McKinley’s Eleina Olap 5-3 in overtime for the 225 title.

“I like to experience new things,” said Leota, who has a judo and basketball background, about joining wrestling this year. “The coaches told me to never give up even though it’s my first year and that when you go up against more experienced wrestlers, it’s not just about skills and technique, it’s about pushing yourself and hard work.”

No. 4 p4p girls wrestler Tangiteina Niupuivaha of Kahuku, a two-time state champ, did not compete in Saturday’s 225-pound class due to illness.