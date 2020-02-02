The Hard Rock’s last hurrah in Las Vegas takes place this weekend with a casino-sponsored, four-day party featuring entertainment, food and drink specials, contests and drawings for memorabilia prizes, and a final toast. The doors will be locked on Monday at 3 a.m. and the wholesale conversion to Virgin Las Vegas will begin. The resort will be closed throughout the summer and is expected to reopen as Virgin at the end of this year.

Chiefs favored: The Kansas City Chiefs are 1-point favorites over the San Francisco 49ers in today’s Super Bowl. The line opened pick ’em (no favorite), but quickly swung toward the Chiefs. The game total opened at 51.5 and has settled at 55. It’s estimated that 26 million Americans will bet a total of $6.8 billion on the game.

New show on the Strip: A new show has been announced for the 1,000-seat Jubilee Theater at Bally’s, where Jubilee! ran for 34 years before it closed in early 2016. Extravaganza—The Las Vegas Spectacular, which sounds like it will bring back at least some elements of Jubilee!-like shows, will debut on March 14.

Circa restaurants: The restaurant roster for downtown’s under-construction Circa resort has been released. The primary restaurants will be 8 East (Asian), Barry’s Prime Steaks (located in the basement), Project BBQ (24-hour food truck), Saginaw’s Deli, and Victory Burger. Circa won’t have a buffet.

Question: What’s the betting line on the time it will take to sing the national anthem at Sunday’s Super Bowl?

Answer: The national anthem proposition bet has become a Super Bowl fixture. This year’s line on the length of time it will take Demi Lovato to sing the anthem is 2:04. In two other high-profile anthem performances, Lovato has clocked out at 1:58 and 2:12. You can’t bet this “prop” at Las Vegas sports books; it’s put up in offshore books only.

