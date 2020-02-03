Coast Guard, Hawaii fire departments rescue five on Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday was a busy one for the U.S. Coast Guard and local fire departments, which rescued five individuals in two separate incidents — one on Oahu and one on Maui.

Both calls for help came in before kickoff. The first rescue involved a capsized 9-foot dingy off Oahu and the second was an overturned jet ski off Maui.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported and both crafts were towed back to shore.

At 11:46 a.m. Sunday, Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from the Honolulu Fire Department of a capsized dingy approximately 1.5 miles off Maunalua Bay on Oahu with four boaters aboard, including two children.

The Coast Guard issued a notice to mariners and launched its 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Honolulu and MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Barbers Point. The Honolulu Fire Department deployed its fire boat and Air 1 helicopter.

Watchstanders stayed on the phone with the dingy operator until the fireboat crew arrived on scene and rescued all four boaters. The dingy was towed back to Hawaii Kai.

At 1:08 p.m., watchstanders received a report from Maui Dispatch regarding an overturned jet ski 200 yards off Haycraft Park, Maui. After issuing a notice to mariners, the Coast Guard deployed a Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Maui.

The RB-M crew arrived on scene, rescued the jet ski operator from the water and towed the personal watercraft back to the Station Maui pier.

At the time of the rescues, winds were reported to be about 20 mph with seas up to 2 feet.