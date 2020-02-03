comscore Editorial: Probe allegations about air safety | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Probe allegations about air safety

The tour helicopter industry and its federal overseers, already reeling from fatal crashes in Hawaii, have taken another bruise from whistleblower allegations about inadequate aircraft inspections and other irregularities at commercial operations in the islands. Read more

