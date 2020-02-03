Andria Tupola to run for Honolulu City Council but still has eyes on governor’s seat

Former state Rep. Andria Tupola announced Monday she is running this year for the Honolulu City Council District 1 seat representing West Oahu — and still may run for governor in 2022 as she previously indicated.

If successful in her Council challenge, she would replace Councilwoman Kym Pine, who has reached her limit of two four-year consecutive terms on the Council.

“It was surprising. … So I had to think about it because I definitely love serving, but state issues and city issues are a little different. I have a learning curve, so I’m excited to learn more things.”

After filing nomination papers at Honolulu Hale today, Tupola told reporters despite seeking a Council seat that would run through 2024, she is still “eyeing” the 2022 gubernatorial race. She stressed, however, that her position on that race might change.

Tupola left the House two years ago to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. David Ige. She won the Republican nomination, then lost to Ige by a nearly two-to-one margin, garnering 131,719 votes statewide in the process.

Even this morning, her Twitter account photo featured a “Tupola for Governor 2022” title.

When asked about her response to the voters in her district if she were to run for governor in two years, Tupola said she’s “dedicated to my people.”

“I’ve had multiple people approach me about running for office because they want to see someone that’s going to work for them,” she said.” So it doesn’t matter in what capacity whether it’s in City Council or state, they want people that will work hard, listen to their voices, bring it to the forefront so they they feel that they’re represented.”

Tupola, a music teacher, first won election to the House in 2014 when she defeated incumbent Rep. Karen Awana.

As a Council candidate, Tupola said her major issues are community safety, crime prevention and homelessness.

The only other known candidate for the Council seat is Kathy Davenport, a retired major from the United States Air Force. Davenport was Pine’s community affairs director 2015-2017.

Monday was the first day for Hawaii candidates to file nomination papers to run for office. The primary election is Aug. 8.