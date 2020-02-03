Man found facedown in ocean in Waikiki

Personnel from Honolulu Emergency Medical Services found a elderly man facedown in the ocean today in front of the Royal Hawaiian Hotel in Waikiki.
The man, 73, was found by lifeguards just after 3 p.m. and administered CPR on before paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
