comscore New bill would limit ‘revolving door’ for lobbyists | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New bill would limit ‘revolving door’ for lobbyists

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:44 p.m.

A bill that would limit the ability of state lawmakers and top state officials to leave their government jobs and then quickly go to work lobbying the state Legislature is advancing in the state Senate. Read more

Previous Story
Uber driver accused of sexual assault in Ala Moana area

Scroll Up