Man, 25, seriously injured after group beats him with skateboards in Kalihi robbery

A 25-year-old man was seriously injured in an unprovoked attack by a large group of male suspects in Kalihi Monday, police said.
The victim was sitting in a stairwell of an apartment building on McNeill Street at about 2:30 p.m. when a large group of males surrounded him and attacked him, according to police.
The perpetrators allegedly struck him with their skateboards and hit him with their hands and feet.
Police said the suspects then took the victim’s property and fled on foot.
He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.
There are no arrests at this time.
