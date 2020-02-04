Mokulele Airlines gets $650K in federal funds to provide service to Hana

Mokulele Airlines will continue to receive federal funding — which it was at risk of losing – to provide service to and from Hana on Maui, according to U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz.

Schatz said at his urging, the Department of Transportation announced it would once again award the four-year federal subsidy, totaling more than $650,000, to Mokulele Airlines to maintain regular air service to the Hana community.

Mokulele will provide Hana with 14 nonstop round trips a week to Kahului.

“I thank the Department of Transportation for hearing us out and restoring federal funding for air service to and from Hana,” said Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, in a news release. “As an island state, air travel is critical to our economy and our daily lives.”

The federal Essential Air Service program ensures access to air transportation for small and rural communities that would otherwise not be served.

Late last year, DOT took actions that threatened to end subsidized service at Hana. Following calls from Schatz, the DOT restored the federal subsidy to Mokulele, and offered the local carrier a four-year EAS contract to continue critical air service to Hana.